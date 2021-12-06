Sherrel D. Johnson, 57, of Junction City, passed away Monday, November 29th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan. She was a para-educator at USD 383 School District for 25 yrs.
Sherrel was born in Tyler, Texas on April 19, 1964, the daughter of Shirley Ann (Hawkins) Brown, of Junction City and H. B. Caldwell, of Manhattan. She was the wife of Lelious Johnson and they were united in marriage on May 10, 1993 in Tyler, TX. Sherrel graduated high school from Cleveland Central in Cleveland, OH and received an Associates degree from the Manhattan Technical College
Sherrel is survived by her husband, Lelious, of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Powell, of Kansas City, MO; Ebonie West, of Ogden; son, David Printers, of Junction City; a sister, LeAnn Lavergne, of Texas; two brothers, Timothy Caldwell, of Texas; Anthony Caldwell, of Wichita; 5 grandchildren (Taniyah Kidd, Ari'Yanah Printers-Johnson, A'Elijah Printers-Johnson, Ay'den Printers-Johnson,Haleigh Printers) 4 godchildren: Shalita Williams, Kelsey Williams, Kylie Williams, Terriah Taylor
Sherrel was preceded in death by her godchild, Anthony L. Williams III, and her father, Alex Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, December 11th at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, with Rev. Anthony Williams officiating. The family requests any donations be directed to the children's education fund.
