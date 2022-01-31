Shawn Michael Athon, age 54, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
He was born on March 3, 1967 in Topeka, the son of Daniel Edgar and Rebecca Jean (Scheibe) Athon.
He married Angela Chapman and they had two children together, Matthew and Morgan. They later divorced.
On April 23, 2011, he married Joey (Davidson) Bishop. She survives of Manhattan.
Shawn was a production assistant for the Goodyear Tire Company in Topeka and a member of United Steelworkers Local 307. Shawn enjoyed a variety of sports and was a true outdoorsman. In his spare time, you could find Shawn hunting, fishing, biking, and most recently he took his love of the outdoors underwater and became certified as an Open Water Diver while on a deep-sea fishing trip to Mexico.
He was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and the KU Jayhawks, although he had near-perfect attendance with Joey cheering on the KSU Wildcats football team! He was the biggest fan when it came to his children’s activities and athletics, never missing a game, tournament, or event. Shawn developed a passion for grilling and loved sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was a kind-hearted person who enjoyed spending time and engaging in conversation with others.
Since meeting Joey, Shawn inherited a passion for travel, accompanying her on trips to Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Ireland, Canada, Hawaii (where he learned to surf), and a number of iconic destinations throughout the U.S.
He is survived by his wife, Joey Athon of Manhattan; his mother, Rebecca Athon of Topeka; four children, Matthew Athon and fiancé Courtney Isham of Shawnee, Morgan Waterman and husband Eric of Topeka, Madison Bishop of Manhattan, and McKenzi Bishop of Manhattan; one brother, Craig Athon of Topeka; one sister, Lisa Athon of Brentwood, Tennessee, and three grandchildren, Kaelynn, Kylie and Atticus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Athon.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 10AM on Friday, February 4th at Northland Christian Church, 3102 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS with a funeral service immediately following at 11AM. Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, Riley, Kansas 66531.
