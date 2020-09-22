Sharon Marie Purvis, 78, of Manhattan KS passed away at home on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020.
Born in Madison, KS in 1942, Sharon was the daughter of Zella Martin and Thomas Baysinger. Growing up on a Kansas farm, Sharon would eventually attend Emporia State and Kansas State University receiving a degree in Elementary Education. While in school, Sharon spent her summers working in the kitchen of Rock Springs Ranch where she met and fell in love with another KSU student, Leonard Purvis. The couple would marry in a small ceremony on June 2, 1963 in the Rock Springs Ranch Chapel.
Starting her teaching career at Westmoreland Elementary, and moved on to several Manhattan schools, Sharon found her teaching home at Northview Elementary for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Sharon believed that teaching children wasn’t just about facts and figures, but about bettering lives. She became a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, and past president of the Manhattan NEA. Throughout her teaching career and even after retirement, Sharon was well known for guiding and nurturing young teachers with support, laughter, and tough love when needed.
As a Church Elder of First Christian Church, Sharon served on numerous worship committees, taught Sunday school, became Sunday school superintendent, led summer bible school, and was instrumental in designing the kitchens for the new building. With the building of the new church, Sharon’s passion became the church child care. Taking up a role as the child care cook, Sharon went out of her way to prepare meals for the children that were not just nutritious but accommodated many allergies. This was a natural extension of Sharon’s great joy, cooking with her grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was the few days preceding Christmas when her grandchildren would come and stay at the house and make all types of Christmas candies and cookies. This tradition continued even as the grandchildren grew and began college.
The family will hold a small private service and plans on a larger public celebration of life when we can gather safely as a community. If you wish to send a memorial donation, please send them to First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS. 66503. Donations will be used to support the child care center.
Sharon is survived by: Her husband, Leonard Purvis of Manhattan, KS. Her daughter, Teresa Purvis of Manhattan KS. Her son Eric Purvis, and wife CJ Purvis of Westmoreland, KS. Her son Waide Purvis and wife Tanya of Westmoreland, KS. Her three beloved grandchildren Rebekah, Caleb, and Chloe Purvis all of Westmoreland, KS.
Sharon is also survived by her sisters: Barbara Mudd of Garnett, KS, Marylin Gugler of Emporia KS, and Bonnie Funk of Greeley, CO.
Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Tom Baysinger and her nephew Shane Brady.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
