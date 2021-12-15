Sharon Louise Jensen, age 78, a longtime Manhattan resident, died December 12, 2021, in Tonganoxie.
She was born January 28, 1943, in Shelbina, Missouri, the daughter of Jesse and Anna (Hockaday) Wood.
Sharon graduated from Wakefield High School in 1961.
She had worked for DK Donuts in Manhattan and was a CNA and CMA for 30 plus years.
Sharon attended the First United Methodist Church when in Manhattan with her parents.
She enjoyed going to the casino, crocheting, fishing, drawing and art work, gardening and spoiling her pets.
Survivors include her five children: James McKenzie (Annie) of McLouth, KS, Lorie McKenzie-Miller (Douglas) of Manhattan, Angie McKenzie-Perez (John) of Kansas City, KS, Paula McKenzie-Davis (Jeff) of St. George, KS, and Mary Ferguson-Greco (Angelo) of Tonganoxie, KS; grandchildren: Courtney Jean Owens, Christopher, Jesse and Dakota Webber, Andrew McKenzie, John Perez III, Kaci Jo Davis-Willingham, Timothy Davis, Alexandra Davis-Schlegel, McKenzie Davis, Haylee Greco, Abigail Greco and Natalena Fritz-Greco; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, her mother and step-father Anna and Samuel Petty, and her brother James Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 17th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
