Sharon Lee Holley, 63, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, June 12, 2020. A graveside inurnment will be held at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Wamego City Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00 pm until 3:15 pm, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Memorials to Campanella-Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Sharon Holley
