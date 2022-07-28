Sharon Harding Jul 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sharon Harding, age 80, of Leonardville, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Advena Living of Clay Center.She was born on March 7, 1942, the daughter of Oscar Emanuel and Anna Edna (Daniels) Burgman.Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating.A memorial has been established for the Clay Center Zoo and may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News AREA CHURCH NEWS Riley County in 'high' COVID rate category for sixth straight week Chris Lowery reportedly hired at Northwestern Tang completes staff with hire of assistant Rodney Perry How the Federal Reserve's rate hikes affect your finances Police report for July 27, 2022 Rec exodus? Nine parks employees have left in recent months, board chair says Manhattan Regional Airport receives $36.1M FAA grant Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew K-State men's basketball assistant confirms hireMarilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood faked FBI noteLocal players, K-State commits take part in Kansas Shrine Bowl‘She’s a born star’: 13-year-old from Kansas City area is making it big in HollywoodOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple qualifies for world Ironman competitionJunction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022USD 383 seeks more bus driversManhattan Housing Authority works to build new residence campusSean Snyder lands job at IllinoisRCPD arrests Manhattan man for shooting woman in leg Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
