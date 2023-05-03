Sharon Kay Cailteux, age 82, of Manhattan, died April 30, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House.
She was born November 19, 1940, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Orville J. and Hazel Fern (Barleen) Vignery.
Sharon was married to Myron L. Cailteux, on June 30, 1956, in Clyde, Kansas.
She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Sharon loved birds, reading, flowers, and “to dig in the dirt”. She loved travelling and road trips, researching genealogy, her family and organizing parties and get-togethers.
Sharon is survived by her husband Myron of the home. Additional survivors include their four daughters: Virginia Merlenbach of Lyndon, KS, Elizabeth Gallaher and her husband Lindy of Manhattan, Michelle Bahadori and her husband Naser of Kansas City, KS, and Cheryl Cailteux-Riley and her husband Ron of Manhattan; two siblings: Ron Vignery and his wife Carol of Baldwin City, KS, and Marcia Simoneau and her husband Jim of Springhill, KS; 14 grandchildren: Vincent Cailteux (Brenda), Marcus Birdsong (Erica), Matthew Birdsong, Nicholas Birdsong (Elisabeth), Elise Dunnigan, Cory Gallaher (Amie), Amir Bahadori (Alex), Mariam Bahadori, Elahe Benford (Sterling) , Nadia Brown (Darius), Levi Riley, Genevieve Riley, Madeleine Riley and Flora Riley; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Sharon Life to be held from 3:00 to 9:30 PM P.M. Sunday, May 7, at the Kansas State University Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Private family inurnment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Clyde, KS.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House, Manhattan Emergency Shelter or the MS Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
