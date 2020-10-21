Shane Matthew Lingenfelter, 44, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, October 15th, in an accident on Interstate 70. He worked with the wonderful family of Hy-Tech Interiors and Remolding in Manhattan.
Shane was born in Indianapolis, IN on January 7, 1976, the son of Robert Jay and Donna Jean (Derringer) Lingenfelter, of Clarksville, TN. He was united in marriage to Rachel Dawn (Hanson) Lingenfelter on Aug. 20, 2005, at the Tuttle Creek Reservoir.
Shane graduated from the University of Phoenix in Business Management; he and Rachel attended the Westview Community Church in Manhattan.
Shane is survived by his wife, Rachel, of the home; 3 daughters: Skylar, Sydney, and Sierra Lingenfelter also of the home. Also surviving are two sisters, Renee Lingenfelter of Clarksville, TN; Katina Jordan, of Aurora, CO; two brothers, Robert, of Clarksville, TN; and Cody (Katherine) of Ft. Knox, KY; his mother & father-in-law, Linda & Larry Cowdin of Manhattan; his father-in-law, John Hanson.
A "Service of Remembrance" will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 22nd at Westview Community Church in Manhattan, with Rev. Brian Smith officiating.
A memorial has been established for his children and may be sent to the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz, Manhattan, KS. For more information visit www.irvinparkview.com.
