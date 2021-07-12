Seung Yeon So, 53, passed away July 7, 2021 at the Stormont Vail Hospital and Trauma Center in Topeka. There will be a memorial service in his honor on July 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Korean Church of Manhattan at 511 Westview Drive.
Seung Yeon was born March 14, 1968 in Busan, South Korea to Jin Il So and Jung Ja Lee. A man of deep faith from a young age, he received a Bachelor of Theology degree from Chongshin University and a Master of Divinity degree from Chongshin Theological Seminary. He worked as a chaplain for the Korean Army and as a pastor at Uijunbu Presbyterian Church, Olive International Church, and Korean Church of Manhattan. Upon his retirement from full-time ministry, he worked as a custodial specialist at Kansas State University.
Seung Yeon married Hyeonju Lee in 2015. He became a stepfather to Alexander, Kristopher, and Benjamin when they were 8, 5, and 3, respectively.
Seung Yeon spent his free time listening to music, watching movies, and taking photos of nature. A natural athlete, he was good at sports including skiing, skateboarding, and tennis. Among his many interests were bikes, motorcycles, cameras, and electronic devices of all kinds. He lived life to the fullest and continuously learned new ways to enjoy life.
He is survived by his wife, Hyeonju Lee; stepsons Hyunmin (Alexander), Youlmin (Kristopher), and Joonmin (Benjamin); his mother, Jung Ja Lee; and a younger brother, Seung Kwang So.
