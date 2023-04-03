Segrid Laughlin Salmon, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother died March 30, 2023, in Placerville, California. She was 89 years old.
Segrid was born July 30, 1933, to Stanley Joe Laughlin and Olive May Foster Laughlin in Chanute, Kansas. She grew up in Prescott, Kansas and Ft. Scott Kansas, meeting her future husband, Harold (Sam) Salmon, when she was a 13-year-old freshman at Fort Scott High School. She was in a Spanish class with seniors and was so in awe of them she never spoke to anyone the entire year. After High School, Segrid worked various jobs, including in the offices of the Kansas Ordnance Plant, a munitions factory located in Parsons, Kansas. While working there, Segrid and Sam carried on a long-distance courtship and in the summer of 1952, they were married at the old Methodist church in Hiattville, Kansas. Four children were born to them in ensuing years, as they moved from Hiattville to Newton, Kansas; Manhattan, Kansas; and Edmond, Oklahoma. Segrid was a devoted Mother to her children and stayed home to care for them, later working for several years in the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was deeply interested in genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society Colonial Dames, First Families of the Twin Territories (Oklahoma), and the Wing Family of America.
Segrid and Sam began spending winters in Oro Valley, AZ in 1995 and eventually retired there. Segrid enjoyed quilting, hiking, and exploring the Southwest. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed following Kansas State football and basketball, and Diamondbacks baseball for the 20 years they lived in Arizona, and then San Francisco Giants baseball after Sam and she moved to Placerville, Calif., in 2016.
Segrid was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Olive (Foster) Laughlin, and her dear husband of 70 years Harold Ross (Sam) Salmon. Her surviving family members, who will miss her dearly, include her brother Dan Laughlin (Jan), Mapleton, Kansas; four children and their spouses, Phyllis (Salmon) and Bryan Hunter of Lawrence, KS; Denise (Salmon) and Jim Brownlee of Surprise, AZ; Joe and Cyndy (Reno) Salmon of Placerville, CA; and Scott and Melissa (Scallan) Salmon of Tomball, TX; nine grandchildren, Erica Hunter, Nicole (Hunter) Jones, Dan Brownlee, Rebecca (Brownlee) McEfee, Billy Brownlee, Tom Salmon, Jeff Salmon, Melanie (Juneau) Luttrell, and Trevor Salmon; and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family celebration of Segrid’s life is planned for a later date.
Segrid was most of all a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed by all of us.
