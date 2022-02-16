Our Scotty left us Tuesday, February 8th. There is a huge hole in our hearts.
To know Scott, was to love him. He was boisterous, spreading happiness wherever he went. He never met someone without leaving an impact, and most people he walked away calling them friends.
We will miss that cheezy chuckle and the way his lip curled when he was ribbing someone. We will miss the way he stood up for what he believed in and protected those who couldn’t protect themselves.
We have been beyond blessed to know how loved he is and thank everyone for their support at this time.
Scott was born on January 24, 1972 in Manhattan, Kansas , the son of Kyle and Nina (Milligan) Perry. He married Margaret (Frick) on July 22, 2000 in Grainfield, Kansas. Margie survives.
Scott was a USAA wrestling coach who loved mentoring apprentices into the electrical field.
Scott was a 3rd generation Electrician, starting his career working for his father. For 7 years Scott worked as a Ranch Hand in Montana and wished to return upon retiring from being an Electrical Superintendent for IEC/Matai Services out of Kansas City working on federal and large scale commercial projects.
Scott leaves behind his loving wife, Margie; his children Mason Reves - Texas, Ashlynn Perry - Mississippi, Ethan Perry wife Emelie - Mississippi, Caleb Perry – Florida; his siblings, Holly and Tony Gardner- Maryland and Brad and Emily Perry – Kansas.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Perry.
A service to celebrate Scott’s life will be held on Saturday morning (February 19, 2022) at 11:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Friends are invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and may be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
