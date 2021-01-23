Scott Love, age 46, of Little Kitten Ave, Manhattan, KS died on January 19, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital of COVID 19 pneumonia.
He was born 11 Sept. 1974, at Sioux Valley Hospital, Sioux Falls, S.D., to a single female residing at a foster home run by Lutheran Social Service for unwed mothers. Seven months later, he was adopted by the Nelson E. and Elizabeth B. Love family and their daughters, Patricia and Rachel Love. All of us, including Grammie Reeves, his beloved “GA”, loved him deeply and received joy from his presence in our lives!
Scott was born with cerebral palsy, profound mental disability and autism. Despite these difficulties, he displayed much love, sense of humor and the ability to make his wishes known including the desire to share “soda” or a “cookie” with anyone.
He lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., Indianapolis, IN, and Manhattan, KS. He lived at Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka, KS from age 12 to 21 where he attended and completed his schooling. He came back to Manhattan, KS in 1995 to live and work at Big Lakes Developmental Center. Scott sorted McCall Patterns and participated in life enrichment activities, such as watering plants, washing the “Little Kitten” van (and staff), taking dishes to the kitchen, and throwing trash away, including his wheelchair foot pedals. He loved a pen and his “me-a-book” on which to scribble, and “signed” his Christmas cards every year. He had a monthly lunch with his Mom at Meadowlark Hills and attended all family parties. His favorite foods were deviled eggs, pumpkin pie, cheeseburgers and fries, ice chips in his soda, and M&M’s.
Scott was very social; he loved to ride in the “Little Kitten Van”, go shopping for groceries, and especially, be with his family. A wide variety of friends greeted him in the community.
Scott is survived by his mother Elizabeth Love of Manhattan; two sisters: Rachel Love and Patricia Runion and her husband Rick of Manhattan; two nephews: Kenneth and Stephen Runion; and one great nephew Devin Runion.
Scott will be buried in Vine Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, MA in the Elmer E. Sherman plot with his father, Nelson E. Love, grandparents, Edwin and Janet Barbour, as well as his great grandparents and other family members. He will be the 5th generation to be buried there. A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Lakes Developmental Center, 1416 Hayes Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502 or may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
