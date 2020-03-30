Sarah Ann (Yates) Biles, 76, of Manhattan, KS departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
She was born in 1943, to Charles & Eunice Yates in Arcola, MO.
Sarah was very active in Rainbows in her youth in Carthage, MO; she graduated from Pittsburgh State University in 1965 and began teaching Home Economics in Hiawatha, KS. It was in Hiawatha where she met and married, Larry Biles, her loving husband of 52 years. Together they moved to Belgium with Larry’s service in the Army where their son, Brian, was born. Upon returning to KS, Sarah enjoyed the role of motherhood and welcomed daughter, Tracey, into the family and also earned a Master’s Degree in Consumer and Family Sciences from Kansas State University. As a family, they lived in Manhattan, KS; Lawrenceville, GA; and Waldorf, MD; before retiring to Commerce, GA and ultimately returning to Manhattan, KS in 2008 where she was an avid fan of K-State athletics. Sarah enjoyed sports and played tennis and softball until the onset of Rheumatoid Arthritis encouraged her to become a spectator. Sarah was a life-long teacher and immensely enjoyed her weekly Bible Study group as well the Lay Ministry Team at College Avenue Methodist Church. Over the years, she was instrumental in most everything related to hospitality within their church family as well as their extended family most recently to include a celebration for couples attaining 50 years or more of marriage. She loved her family and friends; reading books; travelling, and cooking without a recipe - especially if it would result in leftovers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Eunice Yates; two sisters, Charlene McDaniel and Sherry Vaughan.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her son Brian and his wife, Diana and children Zack, Claire, and Sam; daughter Tracey; brothers Bill Yates and Gary Yates; sister Connie Yates Brown; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A grave-side service will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Owensville, MO with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to College Avenue Methodist Church for the Lay Ministry Team and Women’s Bible Study.
