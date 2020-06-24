Sandra Sue Bottger, 80, of Manhattan passed away Saturday evening, June 20th at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital in Manhattan.
Sandy was born in Manhattan on February 22, 1940, the daughter of the late Iris and Perle Bottger. She was a 1957 graduate of Manhattan High School. She was former co-owner of Bottger's Marine in Manhattan. She worked 32 years at KSU in the extension, business, and finance office.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Brande Kennedy, of Topeka. Her son, Mark Muto, of Junction City and six grandchildren.
In lieu of a service, her children invite you to Wildcat Marina on July 1st at 1:00 pm for a Budweiser Cheer and to reminisce about the good old days we shared. Contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Topeka, 825 SW Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview, Manhattan.
