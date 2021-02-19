Sandra Jean Hobbs, age 74, of Manhattan, died February 18, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born September 8, 1946, in Manhattan, the daughter of Lowell Harcrow and Mildred Ruth Scott. She earned her Manhattan High School Diploma at the age of 70 through the Adult Learning Center.
Sandra was married to Kenneth Frank Scriven, they later divorced.
She worked for 15 years at the Simmons Chicken Plant as a leg processor.
Sandra was very devoted to her family. She enjoyed sewing, her antique fire truck, fishing, collecting camaras, and loved all animals.
Survivors include her two children: Lisa Bostater and her husband Thomas of Grove, OK, and Kenneth Scriven and his companion Vickie of Anderson, MO; five grandchildren: Cullin Seneca, Valeria and Victoria Scriven, Heather Macy and Stephanie Allen; six great-grandchildren; four siblings: Joan Nyce of Georgetown, TX, Richard Harcrow of Hays, KS. Bill Harcrow of Nevada, and Helen “Carol” Clark of Derby, KS; her caregiver and cousin Leon Havens; and her adopted brother Jack Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; adopted mother Nellie Scott; and three siblings: James, John and Tom Harcrow.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
