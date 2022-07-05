Sandra Sue Conrad, age 83, of Manhattan, died June 28, 2022, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community.

She was born September 16, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter Summer and Evelyn (Siefer) Morris. She moved to Manhattan in 2017.

Sandra was a teller at Metcalf State Bank in Overland Park and also had worked for Sprint.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Norman L. Conrad in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brother Terry Morris.

Survivors include her two daughters: Robin Mall and her husband Scott of Manhattan, and Stacy Walford and her husband Emory of Parish, Florida; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned with private family memorial services.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stoneybrook Retirement Community. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

