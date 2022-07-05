Sandra Conrad Jul 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Conrad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra Sue Conrad, age 83, of Manhattan, died June 28, 2022, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community.She was born September 16, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter Summer and Evelyn (Siefer) Morris. She moved to Manhattan in 2017.Sandra was a teller at Metcalf State Bank in Overland Park and also had worked for Sprint.She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Norman L. Conrad in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her brother Terry Morris.Survivors include her two daughters: Robin Mall and her husband Scott of Manhattan, and Stacy Walford and her husband Emory of Parish, Florida; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Cremation is planned with private family memorial services.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to Stoneybrook Retirement Community. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville murder has hearing set for September Abandoned home in Randolph catches on fire early Tuesday morning Smithfield Foods settles pork price-fixing lawsuit for $42M Highland Park set tight gun limits long before parade attack Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe Maize 4-star QB Avery Johnson picks K-State Police report for July 5, 2022 200 gather at Triangle Park in support of abortion rights in Kansas Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of FamePLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and moreBaker calls for city manager's firing after termination appeal hearingButler proposes city no longer fund social service agencies in the futureFlorida athlete Jackson commits to K-StateManhattan Fire Department puts out house deck fireK-State football adds two more out-of-state commits‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages homePolice report for June 28, 2022Wife of teacher accused of sex with student also faces sex charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
