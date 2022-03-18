Sandra "Sandy" Jean Carlson, a resident of Manhattan for most of her life, was born on March 1, 1938, the daughter of Gertrude L. (Coffman) and Roy E. Drown. She passed away at sunrise on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with her family by her side.
Sandy grew up in Manhattan and attended the local schools, graduating from Manhattan High School. On December 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald Robert Carlson in Manhattan. “Donnie” passed away on October 29, 2002.
Sandy loved being outdoors. Some of her hobbies were gardening, fishing, sewing, and cooking large meals for her family. Music was a big part of her life and she played 5 instruments.
Sandy is survived by three children: two daughters, Diane R. (Stephen) Elder, of Lawrence; Dawn E. (Michael) Quintanar, of Manhattan; and a son, Stephen M. (Beverly) Carlson, of Lawrenceville, GA; also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrea Janice, Logan Elder, Tanith Elder, Alexandra Garrett, John Perbeck IV, Miles Quintanar, Mason Quintanar, Jordan Boen, Ashley Faletti, and her great-grandchildren Zoey Dawn Janice, Abner David Garrett, Theo Elder, Evelyn Elder, Lilly Faletti, and Amy Faletti. Sandy was preceded in death by husband, Donnie; parents, Gertrude and Roy Drown; siblings: Roy E. Drown, Jr; and Marion Jo Deihl
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan, KS with Fr. Ryan McCandless of Seven Dolors Catholic Church officiating on March 19th at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery~ Elbo Community.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Riley County Senior Service Center or Manhattan Catholic Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.