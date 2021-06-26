Sandra Ann Williamson, 80, of Ogden, passed away Saturday, June 19th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She worked in the foodservice at KSU for 30 Years and at the Bill Snyder Stadium for Skybox Catering.
Sandra was born in Westmoreland, KS on December 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Geraldine Ann (Moore) Loberg and Paul W. Gordon.
Sandra is survived by two daughters, Sharon K Gordon, of Phoenix, AZ; Tina Brown, of Clay Center, KS; two sons Richard Veach, of Ogden, KS; Robert P. Veach, of Manhattan; three sisters, Nina Walsh, of Wamego; Elizabeth "Ann" Brewer, of Manhattan; Jennifer Nittler, of Manhattan; two brothers, Larry Barrett, of Wichita; Gary E. Gordon, of Manhattan; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and her dog Sassy. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother:Thayne Gordon and her late husband Richard W. Veach, Sr.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date through Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. To send email condolence to the family go to irvinparkview.com
The family requests donations to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice 3801 Vanesta Dr. Manhattan, Kansas 66503.
