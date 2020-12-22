Samuel Lawrence Farmer, 91, of Manhattan, KS, formally of Russell,KS and Willard, MO passed away,
Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1929, in Willard, MO, to John O. and Winifred
Willey Farmer. On January 28, 1951, Sam and Mary Lou Silverblatt were united in marriage. They
shared over 68 years together before Mary Lou’s passing in 2019.
Sam was an 1947 graduate of Willard High School and 1958 graduate of Kansas State University. He also
faithfully served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Sam was a geologist and worked
with his brother at John O. Farmer Inc., retiring after 40 years. He was a member of Kansas Geologist
Society, Kansas Oil & Gas, and a member of the Lion’s Club. Sam was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed
hunting and golf. He was a big K-State Fan, but he also enjoyed being a fan for his sons and grandkids,
attending all of their sporting events. Sam loved spending time with his family. He will be fondly
remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Sam is survived by sons, Neal Farmer and wife Debbie of Manhattan, Charles Blond Farmer and wife
Marlene of Washington State, Samuel Eddy Farmer of Kansas City; 7 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; 10
great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. In addition, Sam had two additional AFS sons that he
loved as his own. Norman Hay, Geneva, Switzerland and Hiro Saito Tokyo, Japan and their families. Also
nieces, nephews other family and many wonderful friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; and siblings, John O. Farmer, Jack Farmer,
Wilma Perryman, and Jo Collinson.
A private graveside service was held at Wesley Cemetery, Willard, MO. A public memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Memorial Donations in Sam’s name may be made to John O. Farmer Family Scholarship Fund and can be
left at or mailed to the funeral home (P.O. box 217 Ash Grove, MO 65604)
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Ash Grove, MO.
