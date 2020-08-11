Sammy Lee Kellogg, age 89, of Olsburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 21, 1931 in Washington, Kansas, the son of Charles and Mable (Sedlacek) Kellogg.
He was married to Jenny Lee Derr (of Aurora, Nebraska) for 50 years. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Sammy was a carpenter and loved building things and helping people with their projects. He attended the Agape Family Church and enjoyed meeting a group of guys in Olsburg to drink coffee and play cards daily.
He is survived by four children, Beverly Graves and husband Brad of Olsburg, Rene` Schmid and husband Lee of Spring Hill, Don Kellogg and wife Krista of Manhattan and Cyrena Kellogg of Gardner; three grandchildren, Victor Graves, Emma Kellogg and Jana Kellogg and one brother, Glen Kellogg of Greanleaf.
In addition to his wife, Jenny Kellogg, he was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Gene Kellogg, Elmer Kellogg, George Kellogg and John Kellogg.
Private family inurnment will be in the Olsburg Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Olsburg American Legion. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.