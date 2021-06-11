Sammy R. Campbell, age 85, of Manhattan, died June 10, 2021, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland.
He was born June 7, 1936, in Keats, Kansas, the son of Samuel and Margaret (Conwell) Campbell. Sammy graduated from Olsburg High School in 1954.
Sammy worked for Brewer’s Motor’s as a mechanic and then at Kansas State University before working at Fort Riley Federal Civil Service as the Boiler Plant Operator at the hospital.
He was a member of the Yard Art Classic Car Club, Tuttle Creek Trap Park, American Post #17 in Manhattan and the Wagon Wheel Whirlers Square Dance Club. He also enjoyed camping, trap shooting, hunting, and loved to tinker in his garage.
On July 22, 1956, in Westmoreland, he was married to Donna L. Simon. Mrs. Campbell survives of the home. Additional survivors include their daughter Reneé Adolph and her husband Alan of Manhattan; two grandchildren: Dillon Adolph and Bailey Mixon and her husband Martin; and one great-granddaughter Ainsley Kate Mixon.
Sammy was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jeffrey on December 5, 2019; and by five siblings: Olive “Joy” Simmons, Doris McGrath, Adele Hogan, Keith and Walter “Loren” Campbell.
Private family graveside services will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, June 18th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wellspring of Westmoreland.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.