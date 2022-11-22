Sam Gilman Nov 22, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Leroy Gilman, 87, of Leawood, KS, passed away October 24, 2022 in his home.Graveside services will be privately held at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Trial set for former USD 383 nurse charged with 27 counts of child sex crimes Manhattan man accused of murdering wife set for June trial Riley County police board works out details of RCPD director contract Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 60 days, probation in child sex case K-State looking for 14th-straight win versus a competitive KU team No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948 MHS to take on Gardner-Edgerton for 6A state title OUR NEIGHBORS | Quilter turns 'relaxing' hobby into grand champion award at state fair Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBishop Stadium endzone to say 'Ogden' rather than 'Indians'MHS beats Derby in comeback fashion to reach state title gamePolice arrest Manhattan teen for choking classmate with phone cordUSD 383 will not continue Indian discussion; Bishop endzone to retain wordFormer Junction City resident sentenced to 51.6 years in prisonManhattan man, Colorado woman die in head-on collision on I-70Several former Wildcats drafted by XFLCity approves Aggieville commercial project on lot behind Kite'sHearing set for Sylvesters in Pott Co. unlawful sex with student caseMHS football to face Derby again with state title appearance on the line Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
