Ryan Smith Jan 6, 2022 11 hrs ago

Ryan LeRoy Smith, age 27, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 19th & Vine Hays, Kansas. Burial will follow in Mt. Allen Cemetery, Hays.Visitation will be Friday 5 PM - 8 PM with a combined parish vigil and rosary service at 7:30 PM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.Saturday visitation will be 9 AM until service time at the church.Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Donations may be made payable to Bryan Smith.Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com
