Ryan LeRoy Smith, age 27, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 19th & Vine Hays, Kansas. Burial will follow in Mt. Allen Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be Friday 5 PM - 8 PM with a combined parish vigil and rosary service at 7:30 PM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Saturday visitation will be 9 AM until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Donations may be made payable to Bryan Smith.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.