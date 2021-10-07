Ryan Michael Hawkes, age 34, of Manhattan, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on January 20, 1987 in Neodesha, the son of Gary Maurice and Nancy Jo (Mueller) Hawkes. He graduated from Salina South High School in 2005 and was confirmed into Christ the King Lutheran Church in 2001.
On June 8, 2013, he married Aimee Rachel Hoffman. She survives of the home.
Ryan was a fabrication worker for R Tech Tool and Machine in Wamego. He enjoyed spending time with his boys, fishing, hunting, smoking meat, canning, gardening and most recently, woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Carsten and Cameron Hawkes of the home; his parents, Gary and Nancy Hawkes of Salina; one sister, Stephanie Fairclough and husband Brent and their son, Logan of Salina; his grandmother, Audrey Beemer and husband Wilbur of Tuscon, Arizona; his father and mother-in-law, Kevin and Ronna Hoffman of Manhattan; one sister-in-law, Erica Hoffman of Manhattan; three brothers-in-law, Lance Hoffman of Manhattan, Casey Hoffman of Manhattan and Lucas Hoffman and wife Allison of Richfield, Minnesota and four nieces and nephews, Maple, Rexton, Paxton and Royce.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Werner and Maxine Mueller and Maurice Hawkes; one uncle, James Mueller and one aunt, Nancy Kay Mueller.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in the Sunrise Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Hawkes Memorial Fund to go to his sons education fund and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
