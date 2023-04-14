Ruthann Loomis Roepke, age 97, passed away on April 8, 2023, after a long and beautiful life. A celebration of life will be 11:00am Friday, April 21 at The United Methodist Church in Waterville, KS.

Ruthann was born on August 27, 1925, to Sylvia Allen and Alden H Loomis in Perry Oklahoma. She grew up in Kansas and graduated from Alton High School in 1943. Ruthann remained at home for a year to help care for her ailing mother and then in the fall of 1944 she enrolled at Kansas State University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics and Institutional Management. On June 1, 1948, she married Donald Eugene Roepke, son of Walter and Mable Grace of Waterville, KS. They were married in Valley Falls, KS at the First Methodist Church. Ruthann worked in the English Dept at KSU until Don finished his degree in Horticulture and Landscape Design. They moved to Topeka where Don joined J.H. Skinner & Co. Nursery to establish a retail business. Ruthann and Don had three daughters, Nina Jean, Jann Denese, and Jill Evonne.

