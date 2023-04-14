Ruthann Loomis Roepke, age 97, passed away on April 8, 2023, after a long and beautiful life. A celebration of life will be 11:00am Friday, April 21 at The United Methodist Church in Waterville, KS.
Ruthann was born on August 27, 1925, to Sylvia Allen and Alden H Loomis in Perry Oklahoma. She grew up in Kansas and graduated from Alton High School in 1943. Ruthann remained at home for a year to help care for her ailing mother and then in the fall of 1944 she enrolled at Kansas State University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics and Institutional Management. On June 1, 1948, she married Donald Eugene Roepke, son of Walter and Mable Grace of Waterville, KS. They were married in Valley Falls, KS at the First Methodist Church. Ruthann worked in the English Dept at KSU until Don finished his degree in Horticulture and Landscape Design. They moved to Topeka where Don joined J.H. Skinner & Co. Nursery to establish a retail business. Ruthann and Don had three daughters, Nina Jean, Jann Denese, and Jill Evonne.
In 1970 Ruthann earned her master’s degree in Food Service Management from KSU while employed with the Topeka #501 School District as Nutritionist for their Head Start Program. She was then employed by Seaman Unified School District #345 as Director of Food Service. After 20 years, Ruthann retired leaving an acclaimed and exemplary school food service program. She was a member and held leadership positions for the American School Service Association. She served as president of the Kansas School Food Service Association and conducted training sessions for school food service and nursing home personnel. Ruthann was also a registered dietitian and a member of the American Dietetic Association.
From an early age she played the piano and sang in various groups. Ruthann became part of a harmony singing trio in college and they sang at various on and off campus functions. She and Don were members of the Seaman Congregational Church where she continued singing in the choir. Ruthann was a life-long member of PEO, talented cook and seamstress, enjoyed ceramics, the garden club, and had a true gift of hospitality.
Ruthann was an enthusiastic booster for Kansas State University Athletics. She and Don were football season ticket holders and attended most bowl games. Ruthann and Don, with four other couples, founded the first Kaw Valley CatBacker Club.
Ruthann and Don retired to Waterville, KS in 1987 where they purchased and restored a historic Victorian home. They volunteered much of their time, their home, and services for communities’ fund-raising projects. Don passed away in 2009. She sold the home in 2017 and has been living equal time with her three daughters and their families.
Ruthann was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a sister Dorothy Catherine and husband Lloyd L Meyer, a sister Marjorie Jo and husband Raymond Earl Dubert, a sister-in-law Ruth Mary Loomis, and granddaughter Charissa Evonne Kolich.
Surviving are her three daughters, Nina Jean Kolich (Steve John III), Jann Denese Jones (David Carl), and Jill Evonne Wiley (Richard Alden III), a brother Alden H Loomis Jr, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Waterville, KS.
