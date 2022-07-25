Ruth Eleanore Murtonen, or ‘Auntie Ruthie’ to the family, will be fondly remembered as a generous soul with a quiet nature and a ready smile. The call of "Auntie Ruthie, Auntie Ruthie's here!" would resound through our house akin to the coming of Santa Claus; she rarely arrived emptyhanded, always bringing thoughtful presents or treats of some sort. One favorite memory was, upon arrival, taking out a nephew and asking what he wanted to do, his response being: "Let's get something to eat!" (this nephew returned exceptionally well-fed). How precious our lives have been to know and love Auntie Ruthie.
Her own life began at the Hancock family home, in Michigan. It was February 4th, 1936, on what was bound to be a very cold day in Copper Country. In fact, it remains the coldest February on record - an average temperature of 25.2F – and perhaps the reason why she cultivated such a warm heart. Indeed, a remarkable generosity of spirit followed her through Hancock Central High School, and through to Highland Park, where she embarked on what would become a lifelong career in nursing. She worked with multiple hospitals before, in 1966, listening to the wise advice of her younger sister, Elizabeth, and so followed her into the U.S. Army. Their parents were so proud having two daughters serving our wonderful country. You may never know, when speaking to such a humble person, that she was the recipient of the National Defense Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal with OLC, Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars. Army service would take her all over the world, from Korea to Germany, sparking a love of travel. She even served a tour in Vietnam, where she spent her time literally saving lives. With characteristic humility, she was never the one to make mention of this either! Ever committed to service, in 1975, she obtained a B.S. in Nursing at Loretto Heights College, Denver, Colorado. She would continue to share her experience, and uniquely calm compassion, as a nurse in at Memorial hospital and Via Christi, Manhattan. When she eventually retired, it was jointly as a Lt. Colonel and Chief Nurse at Irwin AH, Fort Riley, Kansas. She had decided that, of all the places she visited, the affectionate community of the little apple in Manhattan, Kansas, would be her home for the remaining twenty-eight years of her life.
The Kansas community would become an extension of her family. Auntie Ruthie was known to especially enjoy the monthly lunches with the local retired army nurses. She made so many wonderful friends, the list would be too long to mention. Everyone benefitted from her presence, and additionally the unique eye for finding the best deals on quality items; there was never a person more willing to shop with you until you drop! The family wishes to extend our thanks to said community for rallying to support us when we finally lost Auntie Ruthie.
Ruth passed away on July 21, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, Manhattan. She is preceded in death by: her loving parents, Leonard Nikolai Murtonen and Saima Sanella Murtonen (née Salminen); as well as her older sister, Delores Mae Ort. She is survived by: her younger sister, Elizabeth Ann Burkhart; and her nephews Eric, Leonard, Chris, Jimmy and Jerry.
Funerary arrangements are through The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home (1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502). Cremation is planned with inurnment, and military honors, at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family through the website: www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Auntie Ruthie expressed that, instead of flowers, she hoped loved ones would do some unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone who needs it. Such an act, speaks to her legacy, and the kind we may all hope to leave. While we all may not have an Auntie Ruthie, the world would be a kinder, loving and much gentler place if we did.
