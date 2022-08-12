Ruth Eilene Diller, age 79, of Manhattan, died August 10, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, KS. She was born in McLouth, KS on December 17, 1942 to Roy Curtis Hopkins and Dorothy Maye Ashworth. At age 13, Ruth moved with her family from McLouth to Coffeyville, KS. She graduated from high school in Coffeyville.
After high school, Ruth worked as a waitress at a local soda shop where she met Basil Allen Diller, Jr. (“Al”). They were united in marriage on November 27, 1960. Ruth and Al had six children.
Ruth’s favorite activity was spending time with family. She also enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards, quilting, bowling, reading, baking, and watching K-State football.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother: Tom Hopkins; a daughter: Mary Eilene Diller; and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include five children: Sherry Schooley of Manhattan, KS, Chris Diller and his wife Kelly of Erie, KS, Steve Diller of Chanute, KS, John Diller of Westmoreland, KS, and Amy Parker and her husband Tony of Manhattan, KS; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marlene Belt and her husband John of Wichita, KS.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday August 14, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Parish Vigil Service will be held following the visitation at 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan.
Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 16, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth are suggested to the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
