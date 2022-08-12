Ruth Eilene Diller, age 79, of Manhattan, died August 10, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, KS. She was born in McLouth, KS on December 17, 1942 to Roy Curtis Hopkins and Dorothy Maye Ashworth. At age 13, Ruth moved with her family from McLouth to Coffeyville, KS. She graduated from high school in Coffeyville.

After high school, Ruth worked as a waitress at a local soda shop where she met Basil Allen Diller, Jr. (“Al”). They were united in marriage on November 27, 1960. Ruth and Al had six children.

