Ruth Mae Bieber, age 102, of Manhattan, died Wednesday March 10, 2021, at the Leonardville Nursing Home in Leonardville, Kansas.
She was born on August 7, 1918 in Cass Lake Minnesota, the daughter of Samuel and Meta (Bonick) Lemke. Ruth attended the Lutheran Parochial School through the 7th grade and graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1936. Ruth then attended business college in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Ruth loved to dance and she fell in love with Lester Bieber after catching his eye from across a dance floor. When Lester held up one finger asking her for the next dance, she cheekily responded with two. Once they were in each other’s arms they never let go and continued the dance for the rest of their lives. On September 21, 1941 in Federal Dam, Minnesota, she was united in marriage to Lester Bieber. They were blessed with three children, Carole, Lester Jr., and Bonnie.
Her husband Lester Sr. preceded her in death in 2005.
Ruth worked as a secretary for many years in numerous locations, including Walter Reed Army Medical Center, as her husband was in the military. Lester and Ruth lived all over the country, being a military family. However her favorite home was in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico where they were surrounded by bamboo and banana trees. For three years the family loved to snorkel and go to the beach on Sundays.
Ruth exuded modest elegance. This was reflected in her graceful handwriting and thoughtful letters. She had a beautiful sense of style that was sophisticated yet understated. With great ease she would crochet or knit items, both large and small, of which there were many. For years a basket full of yarn always sat next to her, just waiting for her to be moved to bless someone with a thoughtful handmade gift. She always managed to weave her limitless creativity with an abundance of love in every stitch.
A woman of great faith, Ruth was a beloved member of Living Word Church. She loved to share her love of Christ in joyful knitting circles, or in quiet, more reflective moments. She lived a life full of gratitude for all things great and small. You never left Ruth’s home without a blessing or prayer.
Ruth leaves behind a legacy of love. She was the proud grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Westling and Leafa Oshel.
Ruth is survived by her children, Carole Vining (Claude), of Anchorage, Alaska, Bonnie Zack (Nick), and Lester Bieber Jr. (Victoria), both of Manhattan. Also, her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Respect calls may be made from 12noon until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday March 17, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 at the Living Word Church, 2711 Amherst in Manhattan, with Pastor Jay Nider officiating. Interment will follow the services at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, Fort Riley, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Living Word Church or Life Choice Ministries. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
