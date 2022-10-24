Ruth Violet (Rogers) Barry, 99, of Linn, KS, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.
She was born March 9, 1923 at Alta Vista, KS to Charles and Zella Rogers. Ruth was the oldest of nine children. She graduated from Alta Vista High School. One of her most unique jobs after high school was driving for an army colonel at Fort Riley. She was also a teacher in a one room school house.
She met Wallace D. Barry in Manhattan and they were married October 4, 1944 in Alta Vista. They moved to Dodge City after Wallace graduated from Kansas State Agricultural College.
Ruth was an LPN and later became an RN. She was a very dedicated and hardworking nurse. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Dodge City for many years. After Wallace retired in 1990, they moved back to Manhattan where she also worked at Mercy Regional Hospital.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her 3 sisters and 5 brothers, her husband Wallace, sons Loren Patrick, Charles Joseph, Thomas “Tommy” Joseph and son in law, Robert Wolfe.
Ruth had a very strong Catholic faith and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her son Dale (Gloria) of El Paso, TX, daughters Phyllis Wolfe of Dodge City and Marilyn (Jim) Pachta of Belleville, KS. Ruth had 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Paul) Dowling, Maria (Rusty) Hamilton, Gina Redburn, Tiffany (Bill) Carr, Michael Wolfe, Chris (Ella) Pachta, Matthew (Nicole Delimont) Pachta, Andrew (Dixie) Pachta, and Melissa (Levi) Ohlde.
Ruth was also a very proud great grandmother to Adam Carr, Scout Hamilton, Paul Pachta, Michael Pachta, Jacob Pachta, David Pachta, Catharine Pachta, Mark Pachta, Kinsey Pachta, and Lucy Ohlde.
Vigil/Rosary service will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, in Belleville, KS.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Belleville, KS.
Interment will be made at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linn Community Nursing Home or Saint Edwards Catholic Church, Belleville. Memorial contributions can be sent in care of the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home in Belleville, KS.
Friends may call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.
Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.
