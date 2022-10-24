Ruth Violet (Rogers) Barry, 99, of Linn, KS, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.

She was born March 9, 1923 at Alta Vista, KS to Charles and Zella Rogers. Ruth was the oldest of nine children. She graduated from Alta Vista High School. One of her most unique jobs after high school was driving for an army colonel at Fort Riley. She was also a teacher in a one room school house.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.