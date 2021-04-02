Ruth N. Barrera, 41, of Manhattan, passed away the afternoon of Monday, March 29th, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City. She worked as a PACT Social Worker with the VA Junction City CBOC. She was passionate about her work with Veterans. Prior to this, she worked with St Francis Foster care agency where she helped reintegrate families.
Ruth was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on March 15, 1980, the daughter of Maria E. Batres. She was married on September 3, 2002, in Chicago City Hall to Ivan Barrera, they were married for 18 yrs., Ruth graduated from the Lane Tech High School in Chicago; She attended the Aurora University Nursing Program in Aurora, Illinois; She received a bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri; Master’s Degree in Social work from Washburn University in 2018 and served in the US Army.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Ivan of 18 years; two sons Tomas and Eduardo, of Manhattan; two sisters, Ana E. (Guy) Onesti, of Naples, FL and Raquel E Miranda, of Chicago, IL. Ruth was also an organ donor and will live on in the many lives that she saved.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the choice of the donor.
To send e-mail condolence, visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview@gmail.com.
