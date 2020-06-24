Ruth M. Banks, 98, of Wamego, Kansas passed away on June 20, 2020 while visiting her daughter in Frisco, Texas.
Ruth was born November 12, 1921 in Onaga Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Flora (Brunkow) Zabel. With her family, Ruth moved to Westmoreland, Kansas at an early age. She graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1940. After graduation Ruth was employed at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in the County Clerk’s office, and later was Special Assistant Clerk in the County Treasurer’s office until she was married.
Ruth married C. Lloyd Banks at the First United Methodist Church in Topeka, Kansas on March 30, 1944. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2011 after almost 67 years of marriage. Lloyd was a farmer/stockman, and they lived their entire life on the family farmstead near Belvue.
When their youngest child was in school, Ruth worked part time for John Lang’s law office, and a year later she started work full time at Kansas State University. She worked for ten years in the Security Lock Systems, and then eight years in the Motor Pool office. Ruth and Lloyd both retired in 1986 and enjoyed traveling to many locations and took many cruises. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wamego for 76 years, FUMC Women’s Group, KSU Retirees, Vermillion FCE for over 55 years until it disband, Wamego Study Club, Kaw Valley Bank Heritage Club and First National Bank Legacy Club.
Her husband, her parents, her siblings, Evelyn Holt, and Robert Zabel, and a niece and nephew preceded Ruth in death.
Her loving children survive Ruth, Connie (Bill) Kauer of Manhattan; Nancy (David) Parker of Frisco, Texas; and Chuck Banks, Topeka. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer (Tim) Singleton, Topeka, Brian Kauer, Topeka, Michael (Erica) Parker, Houston, Texas, Katie Parker, Frisco, Texas, Ashley Banks, New Orleans, LA, Laura (Gene) Peir, Washington DC, niece, Donna Holt Lundquist, Montana and many dear friends. Ruth has five great grandchildren, Chelsea Kuban, Halie and Electra Singleton, Aiden and Emersyn Ruth Parker.
Family visitation will be at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, on Friday, June 26, 2020 between 3:00 and 5:00 PM. Due to Covid19, the family will be wearing face masks to protect those who come to pay respects to Ruth and her family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Stewart Funeral Home, with internment following in the City Cemetery. The service will be live streamed through the First United Methodist Church, Wamego Kansas Facebook page.
Memorial contributions for Ruth may be made to the Wamego First United Methodist Church, with a designation made at a later date by the family, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
