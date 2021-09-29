Russell Wayne Lewis, age 76, of Wamego, died September 27, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born April 20, 1945, in Manhattan, the son of Donald Luther and Della Mae (Davis) Lewis.
Russell graduated from Manhattan High School.
Russell served for six years in the Army National Guard.
He worked as a Manhattan Policeman and in construction prior to working in Facilities at Kansas State University, retiring after 33 years. He had also managed the CICO ball fields while working at Kansas State. Following his retirement he worked as a bicycle assembler for Walmart.
Russell played baseball as a youth. He enjoyed umpiring baseball and softball games, bowling and woodworking.
On July 8, 1968, in Manhattan, he was married to Shirley A. Musgrove. Mrs. Lewis survives of Wamego. Additional survivors include their son, John R. Lewis and his wife Krystal of Coldwater, KS; one brother Richard D. Lewis of Topeka; four grandchildren: Kerry Burt (Emily), Logan Burt (Lauryn), Sabrina and Erica Lewis; and three great-grandchildren: Talon, Ellie and Lucas Burt.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Allen and Sally Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Pat Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wamego Family Worship Center or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
