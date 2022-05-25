Russell Gillespie May 25, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russell Lee Gillespie, age 82, of rural St. George, Kansas, died May 21, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness.He was born March 26, 1940, in Dwale, Kentucky.A Celebration of Russell’s Life will be held via zoom at 4:30 P.M. Saturday, June 4th, and may be viewed through the zoom link at: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/89842682594 with the password faithful.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Russell Lee Gillespie Kansas Zoom Manhattan Kentucky St. George Faithful Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS girls' soccer returns to state with 3-1 win over Garden City K-State baseball earns 5 All-Big 12 honors Former paraeducator could face more charges in child sex crimes case OUR NEIGHBORS | Man rooted in faith willing to open home to people in need Police report for May 24, 2022 All 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homes Kansas looking at $50M for businesses restricted over COVID Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen flown to KC hospital after Friday crash injures five in north ManhattanSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementNEARLY FLAT | Top public-sector earners see little or no increase in 2021 payCity formally denies two board appointmentsAbby StousKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek Dam Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
