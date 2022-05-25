Russell Lee Gillespie, age 82, of rural St. George, Kansas, died May 21, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness.

He was born March 26, 1940, in Dwale, Kentucky.

A Celebration of Russell’s Life will be held via zoom at 4:30 P.M. Saturday, June 4th, and may be viewed through the zoom link at: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/89842682594 with the password faithful.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.

