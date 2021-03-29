Maria Ruby Silva, age 79, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community – Sloan House in Manhattan. Her husband John and family were by her side and she is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior.
Ruby was born on March 30, 1941 in Starkville, Colorado, the daughter of Casimero and Eulalia (Perez) Delgado. She attended public schools in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School.
On June 18, 1960, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to her soulmate and lifelong love, John C. Silva Jr. From a very young age Ruby was raised by John’s Uncle Emmett and Aunt Gavina Silva, and has known John since childhood.
Ruby was kind and sincere, welcoming all with a big smile and hug, and bringing happiness to everyone she encountered. She worked for JC Penney Catalog Department, before opening her home daycare. During her years as a child care provider, Ruby cared and nurtured dozens and dozens of children. She enjoyed long walks with her grand-dog Rocco, cooking Mexican food, gardening and identifying birds as she and John enjoyed their time spent outdoors. She and John especially loved dancing beautifully to Mexican music. Most of all Ruby cherished her role as wife, mother, and grandmother.
She and John were members of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Anthony Silva and her brother, Leonard Delgado.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 60 years, John C. Silva Jr.; her daughter, Lisa McAdams (Sean) of St. George, Kansas, her sons: Phillip Silva (Sharla) of Gravois Mills, Missouri and Daniel Silva of Manhattan, Kansas, her daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Silva, of Manhattan, Kansas; her six grandchildren: Jaron Ray McAdams, Dakota Carl McAdams, Maria Anne Silva, Danielle Marie Silva, Aidan Michael Silva, and Dominic Wayne Silva; her great-grandson Bryce Elliot McAdams, and her many nieces, nephews, and god-children.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday March 30, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Parish Vigil with the Rosary will be held following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Kerry Ninemire as the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruby are suggested to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church or the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
