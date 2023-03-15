Roy Wood Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy Wood, age 92, of Manhattan, died March 14, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.He was born on September 4, 1930, the son of Elbert and Viola Wood.Complete obituary information will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Enrollment for MHS driver's education summer courses opens Monday Wichita agrees to $5 million settlement in fatal shooting set off by hoax 'swatting' call to police Police report for March 15, 2023 Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump Kansas Republicans push forward with changes to ethics rules amid ongoing investigations Kansas coach Bill Self 'day to day' at March Madness Ardent Mills gifts K-State $3.5M for ag innovation facilities Medication abortions are under fire: Here's how they work Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire condemning Royal Towers apartment building over safety concernsCounty appraiser: Calls for valuation appeals coming in after notices mailed outRCPD: Anthony Middle School student kicks teacher, throws chair into window WednesdayK-State men selected for NCAA TournamentManhattan woman arrested for rape of 13-year-old boyBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant locationTJ HolmesHouse fire kills two dogs, causes $33K in damage MondayPatrick SchmidtK-State men face depleted TCU team in Big 12 tourney Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.