Roy Edwin Wood passed away peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS on March 14, 2023 at the age of 92.
Roy was predeceased by his wife, Martha; his brother Lloyd Wood (Lawanda); brothers-in-law, Bob Kelly and Frank Koontz; sister-in-law, Emma Wood and his parents, Elbert and Viola Wood.
He is survived by his children, Randy Wood, Larry Wood (Melissa), and Janette Taylor (Rich); his siblings Dorothy Koontz and Jim Wood; his grandchildren Danielle (Brian), Veronica (Johnny), Parker, Jordan and Tucker; and his great-grandchildren Remington Sims and Ruby Sims.
Roy grew up in Manhattan, KS where he graduated from Manhattan High School in 1951. Roy retired from the Army National Guard after serving for 25 years. He was a farmer by trade. Roy and his family built and ran Manhattan Raceway Park for 25 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing the slots at the casinos.
In his younger years, you could find Roy and his siblings and cousins at the lake water skiing and doing ski shows. Roy was always fun to be around, telling colorful stories and he always had something up his sleeve. He had a very close family that still celebrates holidays with lots of cousins and extended families. He was a member of the Oddfellows and was involved with the VFW of Ogden.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00p.m. Monday March 27, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on March 28, 2023 at 10:00am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ogden City Cemetery in Ogden, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Roy can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.