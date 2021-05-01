Roween Ruth Runnalls, age 96, died at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS on April 27, 2021.
Funeral Services: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, KS.
Visitation: 1:00 PM until service time at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
To view the full obituary and for online condolences visit www.nsrfh.com
