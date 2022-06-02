Ross Englert Jun 2, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Retired SSgt. Ross James Englert (40) of Milford, KS, entered eternal rest in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, May 25th.Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 9th, at 10AM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Junction City, KS. Inurnment follows at Kansas Veterans Cemetery Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County adds two COVID-related deaths Pilkington gets first major league win, Guardians sweep KC Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge NFT insider trading scheme charges are a 1st, feds say Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape 2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnny Depp rumoured to be signed for ‘Beetlejuice 2’Wamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himMHS baseball walks off to advance to state semisMary DoddsClay WeekesKick times announced for 1st 3 KSU football gamesAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesWabaunsee girls finish 2nd, win school's 1st state track trophyFormer Manhattan resident with warrants for child sex crimes found dead in Las VegasFort Riley soldier indicted for stealing $150,000 in 'romance schemes' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
