Rosie Clarice Barnes, 88, of Manhattan, passed away Friday, June 4th, in Manhattan. No services are scheduled at this time as it was her wish to have her body donated to science. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
