Rosemary Elizabeth Schmeal, age 62, of Manhattan, died August 11, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born March 16, 1960, in Newton, NJ, the daughter of John H. and Helen (Grabinski) Schmeal, Sr.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 12:17 pm
Rosemary graduated from high school in Hackettstown, NJ, and attended cosmetology school in Manhattan after moving to Kansas in 1981.
She had worked as a hairdresser at several salons in Manhattan over her 30-year career.
Rosemary attended the St. George United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering with the elderly, cooking, and spoiling her dog KD.
Survivors include her two children: Greg Zarger and his wife Lucy of Union Beach, NJ, and Heather Heigert and her husband Michael of Manhattan; four grandchildren: Jackelyn, Jayden and Lily Zarger and Taylor Heigert; and three sisters: Kathy Smith of Lecanto, FL, Margaret Kelly of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Lisa Gilliland of Olsburg.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her brother John H. “Jack” Schmeal, Jr., her husband David Zarger, and one granddaughter Margaret Zarger.
A Celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 19th, at the St. George United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in the St. George Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Women’s Crisis Center or the St. George United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
