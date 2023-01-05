Rosemary was born November 14th, 1946, to George Frank and Mary Virginia (Six) Brown. She was the only daughter of five siblings and was all girl. While being born in Enid, Oklahoma, she and her family moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where she graduated from high school. She would attend Phillips University in Enid OK. Rosemary was married in Oklahoma City and had two boys, Cody and Clint Castor.

Rosemary’s second marriage was to Harve “ Lee” Morrow in 1977, Alamogordo, New Mexico, which gave her a third son from Lee’s previous marriage, David Lee Morrow.

