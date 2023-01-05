Rosemary was born November 14th, 1946, to George Frank and Mary Virginia (Six) Brown. She was the only daughter of five siblings and was all girl. While being born in Enid, Oklahoma, she and her family moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where she graduated from high school. She would attend Phillips University in Enid OK. Rosemary was married in Oklahoma City and had two boys, Cody and Clint Castor.
Rosemary’s second marriage was to Harve “ Lee” Morrow in 1977, Alamogordo, New Mexico, which gave her a third son from Lee’s previous marriage, David Lee Morrow.
Rosemary worked many jobs as she traveled with Lee to Germany, California, and Kansas. But retired as a Credential’s Coordinator at Irwin Army Hospital at Fort Riley.
Rosemary's love ran deep for many things, first and foremost, her family. However, her love for all things “cats”, could not be overlooked, having homed over 40 cats in her lifetime. She also loved taking care of her flowers, bird watching and crocheting.
Rosemary is survived by her husband Lee of 45 years; her sons, Cody (Tina) Castor of Coweta, Oklahoma; Clinton (Tanya) Castor of Manhattan; David L. (Stacy) Morrow of Edmond, Oklahoma; brothers, Philip (Reba) of St. George, Kansas; Steve (Marcia) of Chehalis, Washington; Jody (Kathy) of Tupelo, Mississippi. Additionally, Rosemary has 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Virginia (Six) Brown and her brother, David Brown.
The family requests any donations be directed to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter 605 Levee Dr, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
A memorial service for family and friends will be on January 14th at 1:00 PM at the Carlson’s Irvin- Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Please sign her online tribute book and send a memory to the guest book at www..irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview, Manhattan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.