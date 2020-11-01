Rosemary Longland Burroughs born January 29, 1924, passed away on October 9, 2020, following a brief non-covid related illness. Rosemary was born in Chula Vista, California, the first child of Geoffrey and Grace Noakes who immigrated to California from England following WWI. She graduated from Taft High School and attended the University of California at Berkley, where she met and married Albert Burroughs who was completing his Ph.D. Upon their graduations, in 1946 the couple and newborn first son, Nathan moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where Al taught at the University of Minnesota and where second son Gregory was born. Subsequent duty in the United States Public Health Service required moves to California and Georgia. From 1953-1956 the family lived in College Station, Texas where Al attended Veterinary School and Rosemary worked in the poultry nutrition lab. Following moves to Indiana and Alabama, the family moved to Manhattan in 1960. Rosemary was a devoted mother and mentor to her sons during their years in public school, KSU, and medical and dental school. Professionally she was employed by the KSU Botany Department, completed her Master's Degree with Honors, and then worked for the Department of Grain Milling and Science, specializing in grain storage diseases. She taught extension courses to agronomists from around the world at KSU and in Africa, Central America, and the Philippines. Rosemary was very involved in the activities and ministries of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, generously devoting her time and talents to her faith community. Rosemary was the last of a matriarchal lineage that extends six generations and touched and nurtured not just generational family members, but literally hundreds of other lives.
Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, Geoffrey and Grace Noakes, her husband Albert Burroughs, and her sister Angela Mack. She is survived by her brother Michael (Claudia) Noakes, Fresno, California, sons Nathan (Conni) Burroughs of Kansas City, Missouri, and Gregory (Lesley) Burroughs of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Rosemary Burroughs was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother, as a trusted confidant, and as a faithful servant. She was greatly admired and will be missed.
Services will be held at a later date, arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
