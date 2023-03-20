Rosella Frances (Rose, Rosie) Mallon, 93, of Manhattan, passed away on Thursday, March 16th, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, with family holding her hand. She was a loving wife, a mother of 7 children, a homemaker, and a woman of strong Catholic faith.
Rose was born in Wheaton, Kansas on March 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Martin Victor and Teresa Gladys (Bennett) Horgan. She was a graduate of Saint Columbkilles Catholic School in Blaine. On July 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Arthur Mallon at the St. Columbkilles Catholic Church in Blaine.
She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church Manhattan, Seven Dolors Altar Society, Budget Shop Volunteer, served at the Adoration Chapel as well as an election volunteer.
Rose is survived by her seven children Janet L.(Larry) Collett, of Olathe; Patricia S. (Terry) Tanner, of Manhattan; Michael J. (Susan) Mallon, of Hutchinson; Dorothy A. Mallon (Cinda Hahn), of Branson, Missouri; Jean M. Bohning (Greg Kieffer) of Manhattan; Judy K. (Rich) Goehring, of Manhattan; Robert S. (Kimberly) Mallon, of Wichita. Rose is also survived by siblings Carmaleta Drum and Bernadette Hecker, of Topeka; Michael (Ruby) Horgan, of Celina, Texas; Cheryl (Eldon) Randall of Scranton; sister-in-law Dorothy Jean Wesselmann, of Dallas, GA; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, and 4 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 24th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. Graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ogden following the service.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a rosary beginning at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 23rd at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S. Juliette Manhattan, KS 66502, or Life Choice Ministries 1445 Anderson, Manhattan, KS 66502.
For more information or to send an email condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.