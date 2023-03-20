Rosella Frances (Rose, Rosie) Mallon, 93, of Manhattan, passed away on Thursday, March 16th, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, with family holding her hand. She was a loving wife, a mother of 7 children, a homemaker, and a woman of strong Catholic faith.

Rose was born in Wheaton, Kansas on March 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Martin Victor and Teresa Gladys (Bennett) Horgan. She was a graduate of Saint Columbkilles Catholic School in Blaine. On July 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Arthur Mallon at the St. Columbkilles Catholic Church in Blaine.

