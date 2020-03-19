Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny and windy late. High 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.