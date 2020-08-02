Rose E. Morin, age 83, of Manhattan, died March 18, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born May 12, 1936, in Damar, Kansas, the daughter of George and Sadie (Kerr) Favreau. Rose spent her early life in the Damar, Kansas area. As the oldest of twelve children, she spent most of her young life cleaning, cooking, washing and ironing though she did have some time for fun in the summer with her cousins.
Rose was married to Robert E. “Bob” Morin at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Damar, Kansas, on June 17, 1954.
Survivors include her husband Bob of Manhattan; four children: Terry Morin and his wife Linda of Moscow, Idaho, Dale Morin and his wife Ann-Carroll of Houston, Texas, Mike Morin of Manhattan, and Julie Melchior and her husband Dan of Lenexa, Kansas; 10 siblings: Jim Favreau of West Covina, CA, Ramona Fowler of El Dorado, KS, Karen Jones of Rose Hill, KS, John Favreau of Waverly, KS, Stan Favreau of Bullhead City, AZ, Gerard Favreau of Viola, KS, Betty Thomison of Rose Hill, KS, Bill Favreau of Benton, KS, Kahni Christianson of East Wanatchee, WA, and Mark Favreau of Rose Hill, KS; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents and by two siblings: Lavern Favreau and Mary Reisman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, August 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home with a Prayer Vigil to follow at 7:30 in the funeral home chapel.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 7 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 o’clock noon on Saturday, August 8 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Damar, Kansas, followed by inurnment at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, also in Damar, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Stagg Hill Golf Club or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.