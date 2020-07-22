Rose Marie Moran, 88, of Manhattan, passed away Monday morning, July 20th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Rose was a homemaker but had also worked for Duckwalls Department Store and the Riley County Health Department.
Rose was born in Flush, KS on December 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Genevieve Marie (Eckart) and Andrew Joseph Prockish. Rose was united in marriage to David Moran at the St. Josephs’ Catholic Church in Flush, Kansas, he passed away on January 27, 2017. Rose attended the schools at Flush and graduated from high school there.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, and grew up in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush.
Rose is survived by three sons Dave (Annette) Moran, of Manhattan; Andy (Pat) Moran, of Westmoreland, KS; Jerry (Audrey) Moran, of Alexandria, VA; four daughters; Carolyn Strafuss of Collierville, TN, Genny (Mark) Innes of Manhattan, KS, Betty (Chris) Dunham of Manhattan, KS, Linda (Roger) of Belleville, WI, her two sisters, Barbara Lou (Julian) Siebert, of Westmoreland; Sharon (Don) Brunin, of St. Mary's, KS a brother, Robert Prockish, of Wamego; also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Gilbert & Paul; grandson, Bruce Moran.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, with a parish vigil at 7:00 pm at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview funeral home in Manhattan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S. Juliette, Manhattan, KS on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Valley View Memorial Gardens east of Manhattan on Highway 24
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in memory of Rose to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S. Juliette Manhattan, KS 66502, or Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503. Contributions may be left in the care of Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.
To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
