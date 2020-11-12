Ronald (Ron) Wichman, age 84 of Clay Center, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Clay County Medical Center.
He was born on March 13, 1936 in Greenleaf, Kansas, the son of George and Leona (Reed) Wichman. He graduated from Green High School and played football, proudly wearing the number 60. Following high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for five years and was based in the state of Washington.
He married Peggy Appleton and they had three children, Mike, Don and Julie. They later divorced.
On October 12, 1988, he married Donna Fencil and he gained four more daughters and a son.
Ron worked for Leiszler Oil Company for 43 years. He was a member of the American Legion and also the Elks for several years. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger years with his brother and family and enjoyed going to the casinos, but most of all the horse races.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Wichman of Clay Center; his children, Mike Wichman and wife Terri of Alvin, Texas, Donald Wichman and wife Sandy of Wichita, Julie Nelson and husband James of McPherson, Doris Beck of Rogers, Arkansas, Deb Simone and husband Kirk of Silver Lake, Brenda Richards and husband Dan of Manhattan, Mike Fencil of New Cambria and an adopted daughter, Kathy Schaefer and fiancé Dennis Rightmeier of Manhattan; two sisters, Betty Nail of McPherson and Mary Babcock of Cairo, Missouri; two brothers, Chester Wichman of Clay Center and Jim Wichman of Mount Pleasant, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert (Bob) Wichman and one sister, Peggy Goff.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery with Herb Mugler officiating. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadowlark Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
