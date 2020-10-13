Ron served in the Army as a mechanic in Vietnam from 1964-1967 and returned to the States with an Honorable Discharge for serving his country.
Ron dedicated his life to his farm and the service of others through his work with the Manhattan School District. His love of family and his loyalty to friends is a hallmark of his character.
Ron is survived by his wife Deborah Hashagen; Diane Reinkemeyer and family, David and Lori Baerg and family and his brother Steve Hashagen, Manchester, Connecticut.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on October 16, 2020 at the Cowboy Country Church, 19880 Line Road (Rural), Wamego, KS. Officiating the services are Pastors Don Blanka and Curtis Roudybush. The service will be streamed at Facebook@CowboyCountryChurch.
Ron will be interred at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 2 pm Friday afternoon, Manhattan, Kansas.
