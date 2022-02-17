Ronald Lee Reich, 74, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, February 9th, at his home. He served in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam era serving with the Military Police, working with the Riley County Law Enforcement, Jack’s Body Shop, bus driver for USD 383, truck driver for Midwest Concrete, and stocker at Menards.
Ron was born in Manhattan, on October 18, 1947, the son of the late Helen Mae (Whitesell) Warnica and John Reich. He was married to Janis Wilson and was later divorced, but remained close friends. He graduated from Manhattan High School; Attended college at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS. He was a member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many others. Ron was an outdoorsman and loved being with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Robert Reich, Laura (John) Leslie, Carroll Davis, and Roni Delarosa all of Manhattan; three brothers, Terry (Janice) Reich, of Arizona; Tom (Jeanie) Reich, of Oklahoma; Jack Reich, of Abilene, Kansas, and sister, Anette (David) Wright, of Athens, Georgia. He also had 2 older half-siblings; John and Jacqueline; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents and a great-granddaughter (Serenity Reich).
Services will be announced at a later date with inurnment at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The family requests donations to the Kansas Wildlife fish and game for youth activities, called "Wild Trust"
To send the family an email condolence or leave a message, go to the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com. Funeral arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.
