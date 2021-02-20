Ronald E. Fecteau, Jr, 78, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.
Ronald was born on April 30, 1942, in Exeter, New Hampshire, to June Harrison and Ronald Fecteau, Sr.
He worked as a projectionist for the theaters in Manhattan, KS, as well as a custodian for the Manhattan School District until he retired. He later worked as a driver for Ed Schram Dodge.
He was a member of the Optimist Club.
Ronald is survived by his wife Linda Fecteau, his son, Paul Fecteau and wife Keli Huddleston, of Rossville, KS, one granddaughter Elizabeth Fecteau, his brothers Alvin (Frank), Norman, and Ralph Fecteau, his sisters Ellen Fecteau and Violet Brandwein, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no arrangements at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.